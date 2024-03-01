AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $123,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,529,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,550,984. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

