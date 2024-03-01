AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Citigroup worth $266,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,318. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

