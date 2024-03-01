Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

