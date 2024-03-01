ATB Capital Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$13.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

EFX traded up C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$8.46. 508,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.83. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

