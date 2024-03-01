Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.09. 116,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 207,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

