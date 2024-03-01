Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.05.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.39. 1,165,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,629 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

