Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $320.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.05.

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,824. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,157 shares of company stock worth $7,907,629 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

