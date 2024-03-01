Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.86. 745,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,968. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

