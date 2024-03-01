AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.97

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 482811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

AZEK Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AZEK by 1,395.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 820,264 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AZEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AZEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

