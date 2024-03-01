Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
Banco Santander Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 298,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
