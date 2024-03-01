Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.01. 1,792,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,713. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.