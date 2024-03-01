Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,976 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,976 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

PFE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,933,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,899,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.