Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 612,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 122,501 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 184,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 23,273,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,596,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.