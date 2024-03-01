BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $11.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 307,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

