Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $149,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,484.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,269. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,575.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,261.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

