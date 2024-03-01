Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $30.90 on Friday, reaching $3,499.73. 310,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,575.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,261.08. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

