Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 66,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the average daily volume of 57,832 call options.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $98.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,398.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,002.07. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $586.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,407.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.