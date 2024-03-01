Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $315.76

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.76 and last traded at $314.69, with a volume of 1135163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,407 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,526. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

