California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Report on CWT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.