Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$97.82.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,562. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00. Insiders sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.