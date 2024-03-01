Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $5.80

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $5.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,183,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391,344. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

