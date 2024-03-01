CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.19

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.19 and last traded at $247.21, with a volume of 34378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

