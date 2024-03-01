CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.76

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.76 and last traded at $116.76, with a volume of 64825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

