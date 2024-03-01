Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $99.71. 5,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

