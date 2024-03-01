Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.45

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 65400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

