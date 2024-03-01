CIBC Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$180.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.
KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$1,993,920.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
