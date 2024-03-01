Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

