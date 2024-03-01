Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,675.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,675 ($46.61) and last traded at GBX 3,675 ($46.61), with a volume of 66052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590 ($45.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.22) to GBX 4,375 ($55.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CKN

Clarkson Trading Up 2.4 %

About Clarkson

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,321.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,441.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,010.38.

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.