Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 194,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of CNTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 3,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,935. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

