Contrasting Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Aravive and Evelo Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aravive has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive -569.65% N/A -99.65% Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -189.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 4 0 0 2.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aravive and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aravive presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32,318.95%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191,838.58%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Aravive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aravive and Evelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $9.14 million 0.32 -$76.32 million ($0.96) -0.04 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.29) 0.00

Aravive has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aravive beats Evelo Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

