Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Shelton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $750.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $752.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

