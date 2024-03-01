Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,638. Coupang has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $132,871 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,494,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,862,000 after buying an additional 11,132,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

