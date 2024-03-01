Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.06 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Covenant has a market cap of $8.06 million and $8,798.21 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

