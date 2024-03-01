Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.70

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 39786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

