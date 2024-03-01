Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 151,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,987. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Earnings History for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

