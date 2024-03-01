Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.84

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.84 and last traded at $184.84, with a volume of 84811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

