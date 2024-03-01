Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,347 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 2.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $116,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 282,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

