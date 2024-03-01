Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMZD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

