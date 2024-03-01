Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,913 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. 3,651,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

