Domo (DOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of Domo stock remained flat at $11.51 during trading hours on Friday. 118,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Domo has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity at Domo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Domo by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domo by 163.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

