Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.32

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.32 and last traded at $166.82, with a volume of 312794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.