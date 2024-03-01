Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.
Elastic Price Performance
NYSE ESTC traded down $17.13 on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,727,000 after purchasing an additional 494,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Dividend King?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.