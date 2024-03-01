Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $17.13 on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,727,000 after purchasing an additional 494,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

