Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $19.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 3,068,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Elastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Elastic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Elastic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Elastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

