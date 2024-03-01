EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-15.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.45. 130,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $321.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.00.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.