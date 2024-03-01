Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.94

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 319207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 14.8 %

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$449.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

