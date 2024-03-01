Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.94

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 319207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Up 14.8 %
Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver
In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.