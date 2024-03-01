Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

