Ergo (ERG) Trading 41.9% Higher This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003734 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $171.02 million and $815,521.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,709,922 coins and its circulating supply is 73,710,942 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

