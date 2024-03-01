Escroco Emerald Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68.97 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Escroco Emerald has a market cap of $101,756.70 and approximately $68.97 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Escroco Emerald

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00009551 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

