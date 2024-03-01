Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Earnings Results

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73 to $3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,635. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,533,000 after buying an additional 1,399,121 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

