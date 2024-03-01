Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73 to $3.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. 451,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.